Foley Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS - One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 23, at 25th Avenue, in Minden Township, near Sauk Rapids.

A pickup driven by 52-year-old Gary Slaamod of Sauk Rapids was going north on 25th Avenue when he tried to cross the highway and struck another vehicle. The second vehicle was driven by 33-year-old Amanda Strang of Foley.