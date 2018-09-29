Foley Woman Hurt in Crash Involving Dump Truck

GILMAN -- A Foley woman was seriously hurt when the car she was driving was struck by a dump truck. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after noon on Friday on Nature Road in Morrill Township, just north of Gilman.

Thirty-year-old Chasidy Kampa of Foley was going west on Nature Road. Meanwhile the dump truck driven by 65-year-old Richard Popp of Royalton was going east. The Sheriff's Office says the initial investigation indicates Kampa was trying to make a left turn into a driveway approach when her car was hit by the truck.

Kampa was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries. Popp was also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.