Foley to Hold Special Election for Vacant City Council Seat

FOLEY -- Foley is looking to fill a vacant city council seat after councilman Brian Weis died in January.

Weis served on the council since 2012. He had over two-years remaining on his term, the city will be holding a special election in November to fill his seat.

Meanwhile, City Administrator Sarah Brunn says the council will look to appoint someone to fill the vacancy.

"In the meantime, they will appoint someone for the remainder of 2018 or, when that election occurs."

Brunn says if you're interested in serving on the council, the city will be taking applicants for the open seat until March 23.

"Then at the next meeting in April, they'll discuss those applicants. Then by vote, they'll recommend someone for appointment either in April or the following meeting."

Anyone interested in the open position should submit a letter of interest to Brunn at Foley City Hall, 251 4th Avenue N, P.O. Box 709, Foley, MN 56329, or via email at sbrunn@ci.foley.mn.us.