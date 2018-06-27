Foley Seeing Some Major Upgrades to City Roads

FOLEY -- Driving through Foley is about to get much smoother on some city streets.

On the city's south side, city officials are preparing Gopher Avenue for seven new single-family homes set to be built there next year. In downtown, Dewey Street will be completely rebuilt from just east of Broadway to Norman Avenue.

Also getting a rebuild are 2nd and 3rd Avenues from Main Street to John Street.

Mark Pappenfus is Foley's Public Works Director. He says Gopher Avenue will look a lot different than it did before.

"The city worked with the developer for the road project. Complete reconstruction of all utilities, water, sewer, we'll add sidewalks and make the road wider."

The total cost for the Gopher Ave project will be just over $500,000. Part of that cost is being assessed to the developer. On the Dewey side, Foley is getting some help from Benton County.

"Nine city blocks up there are getting totally rebuilt. It is a joint project with Benton County since Dewey Street going through town is a state-aid road."