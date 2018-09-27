Foley Man Sentenced in Domestic Assault Case [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A Foley man with a history of domestic assault has pleaded guilty to felony domestic assault and has been sentenced.

A Benton County judge has sentenced 29-year-old Tylor Manning to a year and three months in prison but stayed the term if he abides by the conditions of his probation. Manning must serve 30 days in the Benton County Jail and be on probation for five years.

As part of the plea agreement, several other charges were dismissed.

Court records show a woman told investigators the assaults took place three times in February at a Foley home the two shared. According to the criminal complaint, the woman and Manning would argue and then Manning would throw her down to the ground, choke her, sit or step on her stomach and shove her up against the wall.

Manning has assault and violation of no contact order convictions from 2008 and 2012.