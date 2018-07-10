Foley Man Dies in Montevideo Shooting
MONTEVIDEO -- A Foley man died from a gunshot wound in Montevideo according to local authorities.
The Montevideo Police say just before noon Tuesday they were dispatched to the area of 103 South 4th Street in town on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found the homeowner, 41-year-old Angela Haugerud had been shot twice. While looking in the home they found the body of 55-year-old David Schwartz of Foley.
Haugerud was eventually airlifted to HCMC, her condition is unknown. Schwartz was pronounced dead at the scene, and taken to the Anoka County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.
Montevideo Police say there is no threat to the public. The incident is under investigation.