Foley Man Hurt After Sideswiping Semi

GILMAN -- A Foley man is hurt after crashing his car with a semi Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 33-year-old John Kelash was heading north on Highway 25 in Gilman just before 12:15 p.m. when he drifted over the center line and struck the driver's side tire of a southbound tractor-trailer.

The semi left the road and entered the ditch where it came to rest.

The driver of the big rig, 38-year-old Gery Pietrowski of Sauk Rapids was not hurt. Kelash was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.