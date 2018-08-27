Foley Man Faces Several Charges After Sauk Rapids Drug Bust

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Foley man faces several charges after a drug bust this weekend. The incident happened at 1:00 a.m. Sunday in the area of 2nd Street North and 6th Avenue North in Sauk Rapids.

Sheriff Troy Heck says a deputy stopped a vehicle, driven by 27-year-old Ryan Hackler, for broken taillight.

After a background check authorities learned Hackler had an active arrest warrant and he was arrested. Police say Hackler had cash, a spoon with a white powdery substance, and several round of ammunition on him.

A search of his vehicle also found a .45 caliber handgun, additional ammunition, an antique handgun, tools, electronic devices, drugs, over 300 prescription pills and over 30 ID cards belonging to other people.

Police say due to Hackler's criminal history he is prohibited from possessing a gun or ammo.

He was taken to the Benton County Jail for his previous warrant. He also faces additional charges being a convicted person in possession of a firearm, 5th degree controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation into his possession of other victims ID's is ongoing.