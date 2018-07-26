Foley Man Charged With Rockville Bar Break-in

ST. CLOUD -- A Foley man charged with breaking into a Rockville bar and burglarizing the place early Sunday is also being investigated for bar break-ins in Benton County.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office has charged 37-year-old Jason Carson with felony 3rd-degree burglary and felony possession of burglary tools.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says they are looking into whether Carson was also involved in burglaries at Mr. Jim's in Foley and Goodfella's Bar in Ronneby.

According to the Stearns County charges, sheriff's deputies responded to an alarm at Stoney's Bar in Rockville at 4:15 a.m. Sunday. Officers saw an open window with a dumpster below it. Officers then heard a crashing sound and footsteps around the back of the building. A backpack with items from inside the bar was discovered near the open window.

A police dog was called in to track the suspect. Meanwhile, Benton County authorities had relayed information that a white pickup was involved with their break-ins. Shortly thereafter, a sheriff's deputy spotted a white truck turn onto Broadway Street and made a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as Carson. He was soaking wet and wearing a white t-shirt, jacket, black shorts, no socks and tennis shoes. Surveillance video from the bar showed a suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt with white strings, brown boots, shorts and dark gloves.

A search of the area where the dog tracked the scent turned up wet clothes including socks, boots, a blue hooded sweatshirt with white strings and two-tone gloves.

Records show officers also found two pry bars, two bolt cutters, black facemasks and flashlights.