Foley Man Allegedly Involved in Mr. Jim’s, Goodfella’s Break-Ins

FOLEY -- Authorities say a Foley man charged with breaking into a Rockville bar is also allegedly responsible for several bar break-ins in Benton County.

Foley Interim Police Chief Joshua Lindgren says their investigation shows 37-year-old Jason Carson is connected to burglaries within the city of Foley -- including Mr. Jim's and Goodfella's -- as well as in other parts of Benton, Morrison and Sherburne Counties.

Lindgren says police used a search warrant at Carson's home where they found several stolen items connected to the string of burglaries.

Authorities arrested Carson last month after Stearns County sheriff's deputies responded to an alarm at Stoney's Bar in Rockville.

The Benton County Attorney's Office has charged him with four counts of 3rd degree burglary, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, one count of 1st degree damage to property and one count of receiving stolen property.

Carson is currently being held in the Benton County Jail.