Foley Appoints Interim Councilmember Before Special Election

FOLEY -- The Foley City Council has filled the position left vacant by the death of Councilmember Brian Weis in January.

Weis served on the council since 2012. Since Weis had over two-years remaining on his term, the city will be holding a special election in November to fill his seat.

Meanwhile, the city was required to appoint an interim councilmember.

City Administrator Sarah Brunn says they picked Mike Kasner , someone with a lot of ties to the city, and experience in the government.

"He has been involved with our public safety committee in the past. Lives near the school system and showed a lot of interest in school and Highway 23 safety, so the council thought he'd be a good individual to advocate for those issues."

Kasner has lived in the Foley area almost his entire life. His appointment went through on a 3-1 vote, with councilmember Jeff Gondeck the lone no vote. Five others applied for the position; Jack Brosh , Rosalie Musachio , Amanda Wilken , Kayla Koscielniak and Joseph Buhs .

Kasner will be officially seated as a councilmember next month.