Floyd T. “Tom” Ross, 68, Avon

September 28, 1948 - August 2, 2017

Memorial services celebrating the life of Floyd T. “Tom” Ross, 68, of Avon will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Avon Community Church in Avon. Tom passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital with family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Inurnment with honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Church.

Tom was born on September 28, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to Floyd J. and Edwina (Bromenschenkel) Ross. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1966 and proudly entered the US Navy. He served with the Naval Air Division based in Barbers Point, Hawaii. During his time with the Navy, he was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device and the National Defense Service Medal. Tom returned to the St. Cloud area and obtained his Licensed Practical Nursing Degree from St. Cloud Vo-Tech. He was employed at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center as both a nurse as well as in maintenance, retiring after 40 plus years of service. Tom married Karyl Weberg on October 23, 1982 in St. Cloud. He was a life member of the St. Cloud Eastside VFW #4847 and a member of the Minnesota Street Rod Association.

Tom had a memorable sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. His love of fun, led him to honoring fellow employees at the VA with unforgettable skits. Tom had a passion for cars; he owned and restored many classic cars. His greatest enjoyment was his family; he treasured spending time with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and most especially his grandchildren.

Tom is survived by his wife, Karyl; son, Zach (Erin) Weberg of Brainerd; grandchildren, Haylee, Hannah, Gracie, Devon, Caleb, and Austin; mother, Eddie; brothers and sisters, Diane (Bill) Weyer, Jan (Fred) Rudolph, Bob (Sharon), Paul, Shelly (Phil) Lindgren, Doug (Sue); sister-in-law, Joan Schwinghammer; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd; and brother, Steve.

Memorials are preferred.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Coborn Cancer Center, especially our care coordination nurse Erin and Dr. Mullings. Also to the Oncology Unit at the St. Cloud Hospital. They all provided exceptional care to our family.