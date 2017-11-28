Floyd Svee, 93, St. Cloud

August 30, 1924 - November 28, 2017



Funeral services for Floyd Svee, age 93 of St. Cloud, will be 11:00 AM Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery. Floyd died Tuesday at the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Medical Center is St. Cloud. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM, Saturday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Floyd was born August 30, 1924 in Kelly Lake, MN to Trygve and Conrency (Angen) Svee. He has lived in the St. Cloud area all of his life. He served in the in the U.S. Army during WWII. He married Vera Veenstra on November 24, 1951 in St. Cloud. Floyd worked on the assembly line at Franklin Manufacturing until his retirement. Floyd enjoyed golf and had two hole-in-ones during his life. He was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Floyd is survived by his brothers, Vernon Svee, Onalaska, WI and Blaine Svee, Henderson, NV. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Floyd is preceded in death by his parents, his wife in June of 1976 and his sister, Marless Gore.