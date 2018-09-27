Floyd R. Pickartz, 69, St. Cloud

August 24, 1949 - September 27, 2018

Funeral Services will be at 12 Noon on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud for Floyd R. Pickartz, age 69, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community Center in St. Cloud. Burial with honors will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Floyd was born on August 24, 1949 in St. Cloud to Anthony and Lillian (Olson) Pickartz. He graduated from Technical High School and St. Cloud Technical College prior to entering the US Army. He proudly served until his transfer to the Army Reserve in 1972. Floyd was employed by the St. Cloud Post Office for over 30 years. He was a member of the St. Cloud Moose Lodge #1400, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622, the St. Augusta American Legion Post #621 and the American Post Workers Union.

Floyd loved spending time in his vegetable and flower gardens. He enjoyed sharing his produce, was an avid Twins fan and treasured spending time with his great nieces and nephews, family and friends.

He is survived by his sister, Virginia “Punky” (David) Krones of Hanover; nieces, Vicki (Mike) Domka and Jill (Pete) Houck; great nieces and nephew, Emma Domka, Lana and Clayton Houck; and many friends and relatives

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A heartfelt thank you to St. Benedict’s and CentraCare Hospice for their loving and professional care.