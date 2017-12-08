Florida Man Hurt in Rollover Near Camp Ripley

LITTLE FALLS - A Florida man was hurt in a rollover in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 115 near Camp Ripley.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ralph Jamerson of Wewahitchka, Florida was driving a pickup when it went off the road and rolled into the trees.

He was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries.