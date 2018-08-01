Florida Georgia Line’s Nashville Home For Sale – Got $6.2 Million?

WHAT A HOUSE

Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line and his wife Brittney have decided to sell their Nashville home. Things must be going well for them! This is quite an amazing piece of property. They built it to be camouflaged into the area. It comes complete with a tree-house attached to the main house through a sky-way...that's 30 feet long. It also has a party barn, and a wooden saloon.

THE PROPERTY IS BIIIIIGGGGG!

There are 6 buildings on the 70 acres, two single family homes, a party barn, a wooden saloon, plus the treehouse and skybridge.

Brian and Brittney purchased the property in 2013; and it was the sight of their wedding that same year.

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE MOVING TO FLORIDA- MAKES SENSE

I'm assuming Florida is their love, as their name suggests? They recently opened their 2nd location of their retail store, Tribe Kelley, in Grayton Beach, Florida, which is where they are currently building their new home. The first location of Tribe Kelley is located in Nashville.

SEE THE PROPERTY FOR YOURSELF

I couldn't even get through all of the pictures of this property. It's beautiful and massive. To see the home, just click HERE.