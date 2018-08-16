Florenz H. “Mouse” Vogt, 86, Waite Park

April 17, 1932 - August 16, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Florenz H. “Mouse” Vogt, age 86, Waite Park, who passed away on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud. Reverent Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery in Waite Park with full military honors.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Mouse was born on April 17, 1932 in Richmond, Minnesota, to Joseph and Katherine (Brisse) Vogt. He served honorably in the United States Army. Mouse married Arlene E. Lemke on February 11, 1958 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic for MNDOT for 37 years. Mouse was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park and the Waite Park American Legion Post #428.

Mouse enjoyed wood cutting, working with wood and tinkering in the garage. He especially loved all the time spent with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife; children, Cindi (Jim) Kaiser of St. Cloud, Bill Vogt of Rockville, Sue (Gary) Peka of Victoria, Judy Vogt of Robbinsdale, Kara (Rod) Lange of St. Cloud, Deanna (Kurt) Hasselfeldt of Plymouth, and Melissa (Mike) Giles of Andover; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Mouse was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, Alex, Victor, Cletus, Cyril, Silverious; sisters, Mary Ann Klein, Bertha Stetzer, Helen Fringe, Esther Schroeder Schutz.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Cherrywood Advanced Living and CentraCare Hospice for all the care given to Mouse.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.