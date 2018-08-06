Florence Westerberg, 94, Long Prairie

July 9, 1924 - August 3, 2018

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Long Prairie for Florence Westerberg who died Friday at the Long Prairie Hospital. The Rev. Paul Twist and Rev. Matt Stacey will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Long Prairie. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the church in Long Prairie.

Florence was born July 9, 1924 in Little Falls to Ferris & Bessie (Elshire) Hardin. She married Ralph A. Westerberg on January 25, 1947 in Long Prairie and she has lived her entire married life in Long Prairie. She worked as a bookkeeper for her husband at Long Prairie Plumbing and Heating and also worked in the bakery and deli at Holiday. She is a member of First Baptist Church in Long Prairie.

Survivors include her children, Ralph (Betty) of Romana, CA; Roger of Nimrod, Patty (Randy) Anderson of Alexandria; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Schuster of North St. Paul.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Charlie, brother, Lloyd Hardin and sister, Gladys Rahn.