Fleet Farm Builds First Store in South Dakota

Getty Images

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- Fleet Farm's first foray into South Dakota is a $15.6 million store in Sioux Falls.

A building permit filed with the city shows the Wisconsin retailer is constructing a 185,000-square-foot store and a lumber yard and gas station. Developers are hoping the store, which carries everything from farm equipment to kayaks, will spur additional retail development near the 24-acre Fleet Farm site.

The store isn't far from the growing Sanford Sports Complex development near Interstate 29. Fleet Farm has 37 locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North Dakota.

