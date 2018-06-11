Fleeing SUV Strikes Children in Park Near School
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities say a motorist being pursued by the State Patrol veered into a park and struck two children in Minneapolis.
Officials say an SUV driver left Interstate 94 during the chase, entered residential streets and drove onto a playground near Jenny Lind Elementary School.
The SUV traveled through the basketball and tennis courts and struck the children on or near the playground before becoming entangled in a swing set. There's no immediate word on the conditions of the children, who were taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.
The State Patrol says the driver has been arrested.