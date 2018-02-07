Flat Iron Building Re-Energized With Healthy Shakes, Drinks

ST. CLOUD -- An historic St. Cloud building is getting back to its roots serving up local patrons.

However, owner Travis Stoerzinger says it's not with burgers and beer.

"There's some people I met downtown and they were like, cool you're going to sell the Darrell Burger, and I was like no I'm going away from that type of food."

Flat Iron Nutrition, once known as the Flat Iron Tavern, is the new hot spot for people looking for a healthier way of living.

"Nutrition shops are super popular around the world. There is actually more of them then Starbucks, but people just don't hear about them that much."

Flat Iron Nutrition sells healthy shakes, teas, and protein bars. Each shake is under 300 calories and have at least 24 grams of protein.

Stoerzinger says much like the building itself, he has traveled down many roads before taking on his newest business adventure.

"I tried to do this a year and a half ago in Elk River, and it just didn't work out. Then I saw this place and I was like lets go."

A special Grand Opening will be held on February 19th with games, prizes and $1 per each shake bought will go to the Lifting for Lunches fundraiser.

He says he is thankful for the welcoming response and is excited to see where the business goes in the future.

"I want to grow this up and have people who are interested in learning more about health and wellness."