UPDATE: Rice American Legion Flag Returned

RICE -- The flag stolen from the Rice American Legion has been returned, according to authorities.

Rice Police say their officers took a report of a theft from members of the legion Tuesday. Members said their American Legion flag was stolen from inside the building sometime between August 4 and August 11.

Legion members notified police Thursday afternoon that the flag had been returned, and they no longer needed the incident investigated. No further information was given to police, however, the legion members wanted to thank those who helped.