Five Hospitalized After Shooting in North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)-- Five men are hospitalized after being shot in north

Minneapolis.

Police say an argument turned violent Thursday afternoon. Several callers

reported that several people had been shot.

Authorities found four men suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene and took them

to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. One man was listed in critical

condition.

A police spokesman says a fifth gunshot victim arrived at the same hospital

later.

Detectives were combing the area. The Star Tribune reports police are

investigating but believe the incident happened during a large gathering.