Five Arrested Following Sherburne County Drug Bust

PRINCETON -- Five people were arrested after a drug bust in Sherburne County Tuesday.

The incident happened at a home at 3336 85th Avenue in Princeton Township.

Sheriff Joel Brott says the Sherburne County Drug Task Forced used a search warrant at the home and found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia inside.

Police say the warrant was part of a long investigation regarding large amounts of drugs being brought into Sherburne County.

Arrested were 60-year-old Steven Mason , 37-year-old Ashley Longino , 57-year-old Ricky Zierbarth who live at the home. Two other people, 51-year-old Elvis Saltsman Jr , of Iowa and 26-year-old Tyshaunie Rollen , of Minneapolis, were also arrested.

All five people were taken to the Sherburne County jail awaiting formal charges.