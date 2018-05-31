Fischbach Joins Team Pawlenty, Focusing on Education, Tax Reform

"Making sure we have what we call conformity of Minnesota's tax system. The tax system is kind of hooked to the federal system. With the recent federal changes, Minnesota needs to make some changes to make sure those two systems are aligned. That needs to get done and it needs to get done quickly otherwise some people are going to experience tax increases in Minnesota, which we want to prevent and avoid. Also, if it doesn't get done their tax filings get very complicated and it will be very frustrating for Minnesotan's early next year."