First United Methodist Church of St. Cloud Celebrating Kindness

ST. CLOUD -- Saturday is National Random Acts of Kindness day and members of the First United Methodist Church of St. Cloud will hand out copies of a book they hope sparks the spirit of forgiveness in St. Cloud.

They'll be handing out free copies of "The Book of Forgiving" by Desmond Tutu at locations throughout the St. Cloud area all day. Tutu is a Nobel Peace Prize winner from South Africa.

Chris LeDuc is a member of the church and coordinator for the random acts of kindness event. She says, the book should be easily accessible to anyone who'd like to read it.

"It's a very simple four-step kind of manual. It's very accessible in terms of its language, it's not incredibly dense, or college-level reading by any means."

She adds, after parish members studied the book by Tutu, they found it was the best fit for what they wanted to accomplish.

"It feels really appropriate for both our church community and also for the wider community. Desmond Tutu and his daughter, who wrote it, their country had been formally segregated by apartheid, and Desmond Tutu understood there could be no future without forgiveness."

Tutu, who's an Archbishop in the Anglican Church wrote the book in 2014. He was born in 1931 growing up, in part, in the Apartheid System, which was an official policy of segregation in that country from 1948 - 1991, when they started repealing it.