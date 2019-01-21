First Snow Then the Winds, Bone Chilling Cold

UNDATED -- Light snow will re-develop later Monday evening over western Minnesota and spread eastward overnight, continuing through the day across all of central-southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday then slowly diminish from west to east Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A brief period of freezing drizzle is possible early Tuesday morning in portions of southern Minnesota.

National Weather Service

A powerful arctic front will bring strong winds on Thursday and very cold temperatures Thursday night.

We could see significant blowing snow and dangerously cold wind chills.

Please continue to monitor the forecast if you have travel plans.