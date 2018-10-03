First Ever ‘Difference Maker’ Grants Awarded to Local Non-Profits

ST. CLOUD -- The first ever Difference Maker Grants have been awarded to four area organizations.

The Lion Community Enrichment Programs Inc. was awarded $21,600 that will be used to fund the Adolescent African American Males project. #Unitecloud received a $20,000 grant for their Transforming Communities through Education and Engagement program. Terebinth Refuge was awarded $11,400 that will go to Survivors Working to Better their Community.

The Local Education & Activities Foundation (LEAF) received $10,000 they will use for Activities Participation for Student Funds.

These grants are part of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation's continued mission to support lasting, positive change makers across Central Minnesota.