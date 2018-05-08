Fire Destroys Meeker County Home

GROVE CITY -- Four central Minnesota fire departments responded to a house fire in Meeker County Monday, but the house was ultimately destroyed.

Fire crews were called to the home just south of Grove City at about 4:45 p.m.

The homeowner, 63-year-old Joyce Boxell was outside when the fire started and was not hurt.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says the house caught fire from embers that had reignited after a controlled burn on the property.