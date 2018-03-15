Fire Destroy’s Home in Fairhaven Township

SOUTH HAVEN -- A home is deemed a total loss after a fire in Fairhaven Township Wednesday night.

The incident happened at 3492 County Road 44 just before 9:30 p.m.

The homeowners, 60-year-old Deborah Jurgens and 66-year-old John Erikson of South Haven, told deputies they heard a "pop" come from the garage. Jurgens says when she looked out the window she saw the garage was on fire.

Fire crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed.