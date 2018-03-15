Fire Destroy’s Home in Fairhaven Township
SOUTH HAVEN -- A home is deemed a total loss after a fire in Fairhaven Township Wednesday night.
The incident happened at 3492 County Road 44 just before 9:30 p.m.
The homeowners, 60-year-old Deborah Jurgens and 66-year-old John Erikson of South Haven, told deputies they heard a "pop" come from the garage. Jurgens says when she looked out the window she saw the garage was on fire.
Fire crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed.
No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.