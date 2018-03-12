Fire Destroys Historic Mazeppa Building

MAZEPPA (AP) -- The cause of a fire that destroyed a historic downtown Mazeppa building is under investigation.

The fire early Sunday gutted a popular gathering spot, W.D.'s Bar and Grill. The three-story building was built in 1900.

Mazeppa Fire Chief Brandon Goranson says the building was totally engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. It took firefighters more than five hours to get the blaze under control.