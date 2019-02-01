Fire Department: Stove Top Cause of Kitchen Fire

ST. CLOUD -- A burner on a stove that was accidentally left on may be the cause of a St. Cloud House Fire. Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerry Raymond says the call came in just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday at 1945 Linda Lane.

He says it was a neighbor who saw the smoke and called 911. No one was home at the time and no one was hurt.

Raymond says some flammable materials were left next to the stove top where a burner was still on.

The fire caused at least $98,000 in damage.