Fire Damages Stearns County Home

RAYMOND TOWNSHIP -- No one was hurt when a fire broke out at a home near Sauk Centre Tuesday. The fire started around 1:45 p.m. at a home in the 36000 block of County Road 26 in Raymond Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says one of the homeowners, 58-year-old Robert Dean , called 911 and reported that flames were traveling up the wall and he was unable to put them out.

The fire severely damaged the house before Sauk Centre firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Dean was home alone at the time of the fire and was able to get out without injuries.

Sheriff's officials say the initial cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical issue.