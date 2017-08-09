Fire Chief, Officers Save Woman Planning to Jump From Bridge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A woman who was contemplating jumping from a Mississippi

River bridge in downtown St. Paul was pulled to safety by a fire chief while two

police officers reassured her that she is loved.

A passer-by captured the dramatic rescue from the edge of Robert St. Bridge on

cellphone video Tuesday afternoon.

One of the officers, Shawn Longen, says they tried to talk the woman into

retreating from the ledge, telling her there are people who care about her.