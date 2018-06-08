Finishing Touches Being Put on Quarryview Education Center

WAITE PARK -- After breaking ground last April, Quarryview Education Center is set to open its doors next month.

Quarryview will hold District 742's early childhood and adult education needs. Preston Euerle is the CEO of R.A. Morton Construction Managers. He says the project had some hiccups, but everything is right as rain for the opening in July.

"Right now everything is tracking really well and we'll be at or under budget, and on time."

Euerle says security was a focus of the design and construction of Quarryview.

"Security is a very important thing in all education and public buildings, so checkpoints into controlled areas, card readers and cameras are all a part of this building."

Other than security, the building was designed to be as energy efficient as possible.

When Roosevelt Education Center was destroyed in a fire three years ago, the district was forced to move its early childhood education center to Colt's Academy in St. Joseph.