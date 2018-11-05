Election Day: Find Out Where You Vote, What’s on Your Ballot

UNDATED -- Tuesday is election day and there are plenty of reasons for you to go vote -- if you haven't done it already through early voting.

The polls will be open Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

If you don't know where you vote the Minnesota Secretary of State's office has a polling place finder on their website.

The Secretary of State's Office has sample ballots on their website - which will show you what's on your ballot specific to where you live.

We'll be voting on several statewide races including Governor, two U.S. Senate seats, and Attorney General. All U.S. Congressional seats are also up for election. Every seat in the Minnesota House is being decided on, as well as a special election for one State Senate seat in District 13 which will decide control of the Senate. You will also help decide county positions like commissioner and sheriff. On the local level, every community has the mayor and/or council seats for you to vote on, and each school district has school board candidates on the ballot. There's also levy questions on the ballot in the Sartell-St. Stephen and Holdingford school district.