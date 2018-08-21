Find Out If a “Bark Box” is Sampson Approved

Kelly Cordes

OUR FIRST BARK BOX

I've heard it's necessary to keep your dogs toys clean...rotate them out...like wash them once a week, and then have a different bunch of toys to give them. Well...Sampsons' toys are always getting drug outside...he's slobbery. His toys are disgusting the moment he gets one in his mouth.

So I thought...maybe I should just get him some new toys each month...and then throw the old ones away. I know...It' sounds expensive. But if the old toys are going to smell up my house, and rip and cause Sam some problems...maybe I should spend less on junk food and more on Sams playthings.

For just $21 introductory rate, we got 3 toys, two bags of dog treats, a dog chew, and stickers. This month it was a New York City theme. Very cute.