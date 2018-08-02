Fill Out Your Passport on the East Central Craft Beverage Trail

PINE CITY -- A number of craft beverage makers in east-central Minnesota are joining forces for a fun and unique experience. The newly formed "East Central Craft Beverage Trail" is in Pine, Kanabec, and Isanti counties.

Four wineries, two breweries, a distillery, and a cidery are all part of the partnership.

Wineries

North Folk Winery , Stark, MN

Northern Hollow Winery, Grasston, MN

Ann River Winery , Mora, MN

Boondoggle Winery , Pine City, MN

Breweries

Three Twenty Brewing Co. , Pine City, MN

BeerClub Brewing , Mora, MN

Distillery

Isanti Spirits , Isanti, MN

Cidery

Sapsucker Farms Yellow Belly Cidery , Mora, MN

Trail passports are available for free at each establishment. When you visit a site you get a stamp. Completed passports are then entered into a drawing for prizes. Drawings are held in November.