Fill Out Your Passport on the East Central Craft Beverage Trail
PINE CITY -- A number of craft beverage makers in east-central Minnesota are joining forces for a fun and unique experience. The newly formed "East Central Craft Beverage Trail" is in Pine, Kanabec, and Isanti counties.
Four wineries, two breweries, a distillery, and a cidery are all part of the partnership.
Wineries
North Folk Winery, Stark, MN
Northern Hollow Winery, Grasston, MN
Ann River Winery, Mora, MN
Boondoggle Winery, Pine City, MN
Breweries
Three Twenty Brewing Co., Pine City, MN
BeerClub Brewing, Mora, MN
Distillery
Isanti Spirits, Isanti, MN
Cidery
Sapsucker Farms Yellow Belly Cidery, Mora, MN
Trail passports are available for free at each establishment. When you visit a site you get a stamp. Completed passports are then entered into a drawing for prizes. Drawings are held in November.