Festival of Nativities to Include Over 80 Displays [VIDEO]

SAUK RAPIDS-- There is one image that embodies Christmas like no other: the nativity. That’s exactly why Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids has decided to host their first ever Festival of Nativities this weekend.

The event features over 80 nativities from all over the world. Committee member Joanne Keck says all of the nativities on display were provided by members of the congregation.

We put an article in our monthly newsletter at church just to see if there was some interest, and one of the initial contacts I had almost immediately was Sharon Eickhoff who is a retired Spanish teacher. She had a 75 piece Spanish nativity and she also had 15 - 30 other international nativities that she had collected.

They are made out of a variety of materials, and each has a unique cast of characters. Keck says one of the displays will feature live people.

We will have a live, historical nativity, and that will be Mary and Joseph and they will speak only of biblical times: how long the journey was to Bethlehem, how difficult it was, what life during that time period was like. We're not having any live animals or anything like that.

There will also be a craft area and touchable nativities for kids, and instrumental Christmas music.

The event runs from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday and 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.