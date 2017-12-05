Fertility Clinic Patient Information Hacked

EDINA (AP) -- Personal information for thousands of patients at an Edina fertility clinic has been compromised by a hacker demanding a ransom.

CCRM says there is no evidence, at this point, that the information has been misused. Company spokeswoman Constance Rapson says nearly 3,300 patients were potentially affected.

CCRM said it discovered in October that its computer server had been hit by a ransomware invasion and then notified patients. It says the Edina clinic was the only one hacked among its North America locations.