Feds Look at Expanding Immigration Jail Cells in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Federal immigration officials are looking at expanding jail cells in Minnesota and other parts of the country.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has sent a request for information that identifies St. Paul and three other cities Chicago, Detroit and Salt Lake City in which the agency is looking to possibly expand detention sites.

ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer in St. Paul says the agency does not discuss

contract negotiations.

ICE is using five county jails across Minnesota to hold people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally Nobles, Freeborn, Sherburne, Ramsey, and Carver.