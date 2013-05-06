UPDATE: FBI: Search of Montevideo Home Thwarts Terror Attack

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A man arrested in a western Minnesota raid that the FBI believes disrupted a terrorism attack will stay in custody after his first court appearance.

Twenty-four-year-old Buford Rogers of Montevideo appeared in court Monday. He was arrested Friday and charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Rogers was appointed a federal defender. U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony Leung ordered him held pending a detention hearing Wednesday because of the "serious concerns" raised in the criminal complaint.

Rogers wore a green construction company T-shirt, jeans and work boots. He answered "yes, sir" and "no, sir" to the judge's questions.

Authorities say they seized Molotov cocktails, suspected pipe bombs and firearms in the raid on a mobile home.