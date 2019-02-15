FBI Launches Child ID App for iPhones

ST. CLOUD -- The FBI has a new app that could help if your child ever went missing.

The FBI Child ID app gives parents a place to store photos and other vital information about their child. This information can then be accessed quickly in the event of an emergency.

The app gives you tips on what to do within the first few hours after you find out that your child is missing. It also has other important information on how to keep your child safe.

Right now it's only available on iPhones through the App Store. However, the FBI is working to get it up and running on Androids as well.

If you'd like to learn more about the app visit the FBI's website.