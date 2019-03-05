Father Thomas Carkhuff, 70, Onamia

July 10, 1948 - March 2, 2019

Funeral plans are scheduled for Sunday, March 10th for Father Thomas Carkhuff, OSC, who died March 2nd of lymphoma.

Tom was born July 10, 1948, in Wadena, MN, to Ray and Leona (Kupfer) Carkhuff. He joined the Crosier novitiate in Hastings, NE, in 1968 and made profession of vows on August 28, 1969. He was ordained a Crosier priest on May 15, 1976. Tom served at various times in parish work, formation mentoring to young Crosiers, and many years in leadership at the local (Prior), national (Prior Provincial), and international levels (Councilor to the Master General).

He is survived by sisters and brothers Mary Blom, Sue Hieb, Joyce Hieb, Bill, Trish Steinkopf, and Jim and their families and all his Crosier confreres.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest brother Roger (Butch) and youngest brother Mike.

Funeral plans include a reception of the Body at the Crosier Priory church in Onamia, MN, on Sunday, March 10th at 1:00 PM with Office for the Dead. Vigil will be kept until the funeral Mass at 3:00 PM. Dinner will follow the funeral liturgy. Burial will be in the Priory cemetery at a future date.

Memorials are preferred to the Rev. Thomas R. Carkhuff, OSC, Formation and Leadership Development Scholarship, PO Box 500, Onamia, MN, 56359-0500.