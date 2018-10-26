Father: No Apologies Given for Police Shooting of Daughter

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The father of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says no one has apologized for the death of his only daughter.

Speaking to KSTP-TV in Sydney, Australia, John Ruszczyk is critical of the two officers who responded to his daughter's call about a possible sexual assault near her home last year for failing to have their body cameras on. Justine Ruszczyk Damond was killed by Officer Mohamed Noor, who is charged with murder and manslaughter.

Ruszczyk says his daughter is never far from his mind and he wishes she could

tell him a different story about what happened that night.

He has filed a $50 million civil rights lawsuit which will be delayed until the

state's case against Noor is resolved.