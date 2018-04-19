Father Charged With Causing Death of 3-Year-Old Son

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (AP) _ The father of a toddler who died last week in Wilkin County has been charged with causing his son's death.

Reports 35-year-old Tracy Brant is charged with felony murder, third-degree assault and malicious punishment of a child in the death of 3-year-old Winter Barker.

The child was found not breathing at the Breckenridge apartment April 10 where he lived with his father and his father's girlfriend. Authorities say the boy died of homicidal violence.