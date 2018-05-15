Fatal Crash Under Investigation in Rockville

ROCKVILLE -- A Rockville man is dead after a single vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sauk River Road and County Road 139 in Rockville.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call of a car in the Sauk River near the intersection. Deputies arrived on scene to find the vehicle on its roof.

Rockville Fire and Rescue pulled the man from the vehicle and began life saving efforts, but those attempts failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities says it's believed the man was heading south on County Road 139 when he went through the intersection, down the ditch, and struck a tree causing the car to flip and land on its roof in the river.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the vehicle was not the owner, and that the owner lent it to the driver Monday afternoon.