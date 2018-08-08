Farmers Discuss Tariffs At Annual Farmfest in Minnesota

REDWOOD FALLS (AP) -- The annual Farmfest show in southwest Minnesota is underway with talks of tariffs and their financial impact on farmers.

The trade show attracts more than 30,000 visitors, and this year many of them are wondering about the trade war brought on by import tariffs from President Donald Trump's administration.

Many farmers say they see the need for better trade deals, but they're concerned about the financial impact that many are already feeling.

A Minnesota analysis found farm income fell in 2017 by about a fifth over the previous year.

The Trump administration has promised about $12 billion dollars in assistance to farmers hurt by the trade disputes. But it's unclear how much assistance farmers will receive so far.