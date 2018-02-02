Farm Bowl Brings Farming to the NFL as Part of Super Bowl 52 Warm Up
MINNEAPOLIS -- Farming fused with the NFL Combine Thursday at Mariucci Arena as part of the Super Bowl 52 festivities.
Several players paired off with farmers to work through a farm-based obstacle course as fast as they could. Vikings' Tight End Kyle Rudolph was part of the Farm Bowl. He says farming and football go together well.
"I think it's a perfect comparison. Like he [Rudolph's partner] said it takes that grit and determination that the farmers have we have to use on the football field. These guys are way tougher than we are and work way longer hours than we do so, we're just trying to keep up with them."
Challenges included changing a tractor tire, loading, and hauling hay bales, and "working" on an irrigation system.
Other players included were Luke Kuechly, Linebacker for the Carolina Panthers, Hall of Fame Running Back Jerome Bettis, former Vikings' Receiver Greg Jennings, and current Vikings' Receiver Stefon Diggs.
Diggs ended up winning the Farm Bowl.