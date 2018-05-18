Family Holds Kidney Transplant Benefit for Daughters
FOLEY -- A local family is asking for your help as they go through a difficult time.
Steffi Gabbert was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, and her illness has progressed enough she needs a kidney transplant. Thankfully her sister Cally is a perfect match.
The family will be holding a benefit dinner Saturday at Henry's Catering in Foley. The event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and includes a silent auction and pulled pork dinner.
Tickets are $10 for ages 12 and older, $7 for kids ages 11 to 5, and is free for kids four and under.
Proceeds will go to covering the family's medical expenses.
To buy tickets you can call Amy at (320) 333-0970 or you can email gabbertbenefit@gmail.com for more information.