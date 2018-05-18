Family Holds Kidney Transplant Benefit for Daughters

FOLEY -- A local family is asking for your help as they go through a difficult time.

Steffi Gabbert was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, and her illness has progressed enough she needs a kidney transplant. Thankfully her sister Cally is a perfect match.

The family will be holding a benefit dinner Saturday at Henry's Catering in Foley. The event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and includes a silent auction and pulled pork dinner.

Tickets are $10 for ages 12 and older, $7 for kids ages 11 to 5, and is free for kids four and under.

Proceeds will go to covering the family's medical expenses.